Changes to public services on Monday 19 September





The government has announced that Monday 19 September will be a national bank holiday for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

So that staff can pay their respects to Her Majesty, if they wish to, there will be some change to public services on that day.

Customer Service Centre

Our Customer Service Centre will be closed that day, and will open again as usual on Tuesday 20 September. You can find our usual opening times on our website.

If you need to contact our social care services urgently, you can call the Emergency Duty Team on 0345 600 0388.

Schools

Schools and colleges will close on Monday 19 September for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, the government’s Department for Education (DfE) has confirmed.

With the exception of the day of the state funeral, normal attendance is expected throughout the period of mourning.

Recycling Centres

Our Household Waste Recycling Centres will also be closed that day, and will reopen on Tuesday 20 September. You can find our opening times on our website.

Libraries

Libraries across Devon will also be closed on Monday, and the Mobile Library service will not be operating on that day. Libraries will resume their usual opening hours from Tuesday 20 September. You can find your local library’s regular opening hours on the Libraries Unlimited website. Don’t forget, you can still access eBooks, eAudiobooks, eNewspapers and eMagazines while the library is closed through the digital library.

Buses

Please also be advised that most bus services in Devon will be operating a Sunday timetable on Monday 19 September. Full details of Sunday timetables can be found in the Bus Times booklets on our website. We have been advised by First that Dartmoor Explorer, Exmoor Sun Seeker and Exmoor Coaster will not be operating.

Household waste collections

Household waste and recycling collections could also be affected by the additional bank holiday, so please check your local district council’s website for more information.

Devon Alert on social media

Like councils across the country, we are marking this period of mourning respectfully and are limiting our public messaging on social media.

However, for safety purposes, our @DevonAlert Facebook and Twitter accounts are continuing to provide essential information about our roads in Devon.

If you are travelling in Devon over this period, follow @DevonAlert on Facebook or Twitter.