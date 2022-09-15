Chatsworth Road summer fair returns for first time since pandemic

The Chatsworth Road community came together for the first time in three years to celebrate food and culture from around the world as part of the Chatsworld Summer Fair.

Arabian scents, African clothing, British produce and Jamaican food were among the many stalls available to the hundreds of visitors who attended, on Sunday 21 August.

The event was family-friendly, boasting many free activities and entertainment, from plant workshops and kids’ sand play, to fairground rides, balloon artistry, face-painting, henna art, a photobooth and live music from Hoxton Radio.

The Speaker of Hackney, Cllr Humaira Garasia, visited the summer fair and met with a range of stallholders and shopkeepers. She said: “It’s a really diverse and exciting market. Everyone is so friendly.”

Harriet, from local workspace ARC Club Homerton, which has a regular stall at the market, said: “I had the best time at the market chatting and connecting with other market traders. It was good to talk about tips and hear others’ life stories. Ways to improve connections are always good.”

The event, organised and funded by Hackney Councils Markets Service, aimed to unite residents; celebrate the diversity of communities in the borough; as well as showcase the variety of traders in the market.

This was the second summer markets event to be organised by the Council following the success of their Hoxton Street Market fair in July.

Chatsworth Road Market is on every Sunday between 10am and 4pm.

Follow the market on Instagram: @Chatsworthroadmarket

