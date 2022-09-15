City council’s service changes on day of state funeral

A national bank holiday has been declared to mark the Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Monday 19 September 2022. Affected services are as follows:



The council’s main offices and phone lines will be closed on bank holiday Monday, 19 September.

In case of emergencies, please call our out-of-hours service on 01603 412180.

Bin collections

There will be no bin collections on Monday 19 September.

If your collection day is Monday, please put your bin out on Tuesday morning and leave it out for collection. It will be emptied by our crews by the end of the day on Friday.

All other collections will take place as normal.

Pitch and putt

The pitch and putt courses at Eaton Park and Mousehold will be closed.

Norman Centre

The Norman Centre will be closed.

Riverside Leisure Centre

The leisure centre will be closed.

The Halls

The Halls will be closed.

Book of condolence

Following the funeral, we will be opening City Hall in the afternoon from 1pm to 4pm solely for those who would like to offer their condolences. Our book of condolence is available between 9am and 4pm for the rest of the week. If you would like to sign a book of condolence this weekend, Norwich Cathedral will happily welcome anyone. We will also have a book of condolence at the Theatre Royal following the funeral.