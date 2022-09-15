Civic Service of Remembrance for Queen Elizabeth II at Liverpool Cathedral

The official Merseyside Civic Service of Remembrance for her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Liverpool Cathedral on Sunday 18th September at 3pm.

Members of the public will be able to attend, with doors opening at 2pm. The service will not be ticketed, but capacity will be limited.

The service – expected to last around an hour – will include contributions from local organisations which had the late Queen’s patronage.

The National Anthem will be played, with the choir of Liverpool Cathedral leading the congregation in song.

The Cathedral will close at 12 noon for visitors but the Lady Chapel will remain open for those wishing to sign the Book of Condolence. The chapel will be open from 8am to 6pm with access from the Queens’ Walk.

Members of the public remain welcome to leave flowers on the sides of the Rankin steps.

Parking will be limited to Blue Badge holders only and people attending are recommended to park elsewhere.

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Roy Gladden, said: “Queen Elizabeth II visited our city and region many times and touched the lives of many, many people and organisations during her long reign.

“This is a chance for people to come together locally to remember, reflect and pay tribute to the incredible contribution she made during more than 70 years of devoted service to the nation and the Commonwealth.”

The Dean of Liverpool, Revd Canon Dr Sue Jones, said: “Sunday is an opportunity for the people of Merseyside to pay their respects for a monarch who devoted her life to faithful service of her people.

“Her life was a model of devotion displaying her solid faith in God during all that time.

“On behalf of Liverpool Cathedral I am proud to welcome people to this place which the Queen herself visited on several occasions.”