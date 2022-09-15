Free Digital Skills Workshop for Mole Valley Residents to Help with Accessing Online Services – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Working in partnership with Mole Valley Access Group, Mole Valley District Council’s Fairfield Centre in Leatherhead will be holding a Digital Skills Workshop on Wednesday 21st September, 14:00 – 16:00 to help support Mole Valley’s digitally excluded residents to access services and to get online. The workshop is FREE and open to all.

Organisations attending the workshop include: Surrey Coalition of Disabled People’s Tech to Community Connect project, Sight For Surrey, Age Concern Mole Valley, HSBC Bank and Mole Valley Life. Expert guest speakers will be sharing digital advice and guidance, and delegates will have an opportunity to attend stalls, ask further questions and to register interest in local digital and IT support services.

Councillor Nancy Goodacre, Chairperson of Mole Valley Access Group said: “Technological change means that digital skills are increasingly important for connecting with others and accessing information and services, giving rise to the nationally recognised “digital divide”. Mole Valley Access Group and its members are firmly committed to tackling this challenge, which we know disproportionately affects disabled individuals*, preventing them from accessing the services they require, giving rise to further inequalities.

“By holding this workshop, we hope to unlock the door to digital access, enabling more of Mole Valley’s residents to utilise everyday facilities which many take for granted. Be these GP, banking or shopping services, as well as platforms which enable residents to connect with peers, support groups or friends and family virtually; allowing them to develop and maintain the social networks which we know are so vital to wellbeing.”

Councillor Caroline Salmon, Cabinet Member for Community Services at Mole Valley District Council said: “We are delighted that Mole Valley Access Group approached Mole Valley Life to support them with this important event. As an organisation, we are all too aware of the challenges faced by the digitally excluded in an ever increasingly digital world. Those who are unable to access online services come from all walks of life, with the reasons ranging from barriers created by impairment or disability, to lack of awareness of local support services, through to those experiencing digital poverty.

“Being able to host this workshop, at our centrally located Fairfield Centre in Leatherhead, we hope to be able to promote the local digital support which is available to residents and ultimately, through partnership working with the organisations attending, help to support more residents to become digitally included and access the services they require.

“To ensure that more residents can benefit from the free digital workshop, Mole Valley Life Community Transport will be providing free of charge, door to door, return transport to the event in one of their fully accessible minibuses**.”

For more information regarding the FREE Digital Skills Workshop, which is open to all, please visit molevalleylife.co.uk/digitalskillsworkshop, call 01372 376058, email mvlife@molevalley.gov.uk or SMS text 07771 576411.

** Subject to availability. Places will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Please contact Mole Valley Life’s friendly Community Transport team on 0300 123 7749, SMS Text on 07771 576411 or email mvlife@molevalley.gov.uk to book.

Notes

*According to an article by the ONS, “In 2017, 56% of adult internet non-users were disabled, much higher than the proportion of disabled adults in the UK population as a whole, which in 2016 to 2017 was estimated to be 22% (see Family Resources Survey 2016/17).”

The Mole Valley Access Group is a body established in 2012 to provide a forum for disabled residents in Mole Valley to raise and discuss the particular issues they face in accessing services provided by both public bodies and private businesses. The purpose of the Mole Valley Access Group is: to promote the needs of disabled people in Mole Valley, principally focusing on access issues and lobbying providers to improve accessibility to raise awareness of the needs of disabled people



To find out more or to become involved, please visit: molevalley.gov.uk/home/community/mole-valley-access-group