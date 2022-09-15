Grant boost for new community space in town

Date published: 7th September 2022

Congratulations to the North Walsham Phoenix Group, who, this week, have had their Building Improvement Grant approved.

The Phoenix Group is a North Norfolk charity who provide services and support for young people and the wider community. Primarily the space will be used to bring much needed services to the area. There are plans for a sensory room, café with an outdoor serving hatch and an accessible public toilet. In the basement, there will be a rehearsal and recording space available to hire and use. The services that will occupy the upper two floors of the building will be announced soon.

The Building Improvement Grant is one of the phases of the North Walsham High Street Heritage Action Zone project funded by North Norfolk District Council, New Anglia LEP and Historic England. This grant is designed to support the repair and restoration of heritage buildings and help bring unused floor space back into use.

Cllr Richard Kershaw, NNDC, portfolio holder for Sustainable Growth, said:

“This is fabulous news for the town and in particular for our young people. They are a key part of the town’s future and having somewhere specific and central for them to call their own allows them space to hang out and also get support and advice from key agencies located alongside them. It’s brilliant news!’

Tony Calladine, East of England Regional Director, Historic England, said:

“We’re pleased to be supporting the restoration and refurbishment of the former Barclay’s Bank. Bringing new life to historic buildings is a key part of our High Street Heritage Action Zones programme and I’m delighted that this building will become a welcoming, safe and creative space for the community and for the young people of North Walsham.’

Mal Gray, Chair of the Phoenix Group commented:

“We are delighted to receive this grant from the North Walsham High Street Heritage Action Zone and even more delighted to announce work has also started this week.

“Our space is an iconic building in the centre of the marketplace and it is with thanks to this grant that we can begin the building refurbishment and look forward to opening. It will be a crucial addition to our town and will provide these essential facilities in the centre of what will be a new improved marketplace.’