Important update regarding bin collections in Leeds
There will be no bin collections on Monday 19 September as a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen’s state funeral.
All collections on the week commencing Monday 19 September will take place a day later than normal, with usual service resuming on Monday 26 September.
If your normal bin day would have been…
Your amended collection day will be…
Monday 19 September
Tuesday 20 September
Tuesday 20 September
Wednesday 21 September
Wednesday 21 September
Thursday 22 September
Thursday 22 September
Friday 23 September
Friday 23 September
Saturday 24 September
Saturday 24 September
Sunday 25 September
As usual, if your bin is missed on the date it is due to be collected, please leave it out for a further 48 hours and we will attempt to collect it.
Important Update Regarding Environmental services
Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed on Monday 19 September and bulky collections will also be suspended, customers will be contacted to re-arrange their collection date. Usual service will resume from Tuesday 20 September.
Cleaner Neighbourhoods Team will be responding to emergencies only on Monday 19 September.