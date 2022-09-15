Important update regarding bin collections in Leeds

There will be no bin collections on Monday 19 September as a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen’s state funeral.

All collections on the week commencing Monday 19 September will take place a day later than normal, with usual service resuming on Monday 26 September.

If your normal bin day would have been… Your amended collection day will be… Monday 19 September Tuesday 20 September Tuesday 20 September Wednesday 21 September Wednesday 21 September Thursday 22 September Thursday 22 September Friday 23 September Friday 23 September Saturday 24 September Saturday 24 September Sunday 25 September

As usual, if your bin is missed on the date it is due to be collected, please leave it out for a further 48 hours and we will attempt to collect it.

Important Update Regarding Environmental services

Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed on Monday 19 September and bulky collections will also be suspended, customers will be contacted to re-arrange their collection date. Usual service will resume from Tuesday 20 September.

Cleaner Neighbourhoods Team will be responding to emergencies only on Monday 19 September.