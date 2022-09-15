Lord Mayor of Exeter will take books of condolence to Exeter care homes

The Lord Mayor will be visiting care homes in the city to bring book of condolence for residents to sign.

Books of condolence were opened last week at Exeter’s historic Guildhall, RAMM, Exeter Cathedral and County Hall, following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

But the Lord Mayor is aware that some residents may not be able to visit to sign them.

So instead books of condolence will be taken into care homes in Exeter, and the Lord Mayor will get the opportunity to share memories of Her Majesty and chat with residents.

It is hoped visits can be made to as many care homes as possible next week, between Tuesday 20 September and Friday 23 September. Each visit will last an hour long.

Any care home that wants to be included in a visit for the Lord Mayor should email mayoralty@exeter.gov.uk with the following information: