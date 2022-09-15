New fund to support to future developments of Blackpool Airport



Posted on Friday 15th January 2021

Blackpool Council has been successful in its bid for expert help and support with the future development of Blackpool Airport awarded through the Airfield Development Advisory Fund.

The Airfield Development Advisory Fund (ADAF) provides eligible UK airfields and associated businesses access to professional and business advice to support their future development. The advice offered will include bespoke, specialist assistance on activities such as planning and conservation policy, accountancy, business model development and innovation.

The advisory fund is managed by the Department for Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority and administered by ICF, a global consulting and digital services provider. Blackpool will receive up to five days professional guidance and advisory services across a range of disciplines, by UK based experts pre-selected by the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Blackpool Council applied for consultancy advice to assist with commercial marketing activity to help secure new business, assessing and identifying viable routes, potential operators and partner airfields.

The council also seeks support with virtual aircraft control and tower operations and technology, airspace modernisation strategy, alternative power generation and electric aircraft operations.

Cllr Gillian Campbell, Chair of the Airport Board (BAOL) said,

“The masterplan for the airport has identified a range of viable potential business streams for the airport over the next few years and we are currently exploring various avenues of activity that would secure a long term, sustainable future for Blackpool Airport. Additional expert advice to assist us with our strategic business planning will be hugely beneficial in helping us to realise both our limitations, and our ambitions for the airport.”

Advice will be given to the airport before March 2021 and will help to shape the airport’s business plan over the next 12 months.



