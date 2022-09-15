Queen’s funeral set to be screened in Birmingham city centre

The funeral of the Queen will be broadcast on a large screen in Centenary Square on Monday 19 September.

Showing the service in this way is intended to give the people of Birmingham a place to reflect and come together to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

The screen will go live shortly before 11am and the broadcast will conclude at approximately 5pm.

No seating, refreshments or other services will be available on site, and given many businesses are planning to close for the state funeral, anyone planning to attend is urged to come prepared.

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “The feeling of sadness and loss for people in the city is abundantly clear – Her Majesty was an important and dearly loved figure for people of all backgrounds and ages in Birmingham.

“It’s clear many people will want to go to London to observe this moment but getting to the capital will be neither easy nor cheap, given the demands that will be placed on the national road and rail networks.

“As the nation says farewell to the ultimate public servant, the square will be a local, easy-to-reach, space where people can reflect on the life of our longest-serving monarch and also sign our Books of Condolence at the Hall of Memory if they haven’t done so already.

“Of course many people will want to watch proceedings at home or with their families, but this screening gives people in the city an alternative where they can share the historic occasion with fellow Brummies.”