Travel advice for IRONMAN 70.3 Weymouth, Sunday 18 September 2022

IRONMAN returns Sunday 18 September and, even if you are not planning on watching the event, please make sure you understand the plans for the day as your journey may be affected.

IRONMAN is returning to parts of Dorset with a 70.3 mile event

is returning to parts of Dorset with a 70.3 mile event 70,000 residents letters have been distributed

Dorset Highways will be providing marshals with local knowledge and highways experience at crucial points along the route

care providers can request an access pass from the event organisers – many have already been issued.

If you live, work in or are visiting:

Piddlehinton, Piddletrenthide, Plush, Buckland Newton, Pulham, Kings Stag, Wolfedale Golf Course, Holwell, Glanvilles Wooton, Middlemarsh, Frome Whitfield, Cosmore, Cerne Abbas, Netercerne, Godmanstone, Fordington, Dorchester, Charlton Down & Charminster – download access information

Preston Beach Road, Warmwell, Overcombe & Bowleaze, Crossways, Preston & Sutton Poyntz, Higher Woodsford, Lewell, West Stafford, Osmington & Osmington Mills, Moreton, Poxwell & Ringstead, Waddock Cross, Tincleton, Puddleton – download access information

Preston Beach Road, Came Down Golf Club, Overcombe & Bowleaze, Littlemoor Road, Fordington, Dorchester, Winterbourne Came, Whitcombe, Coombe Valley Road – download access information

Download map of: Bike course | Running course

Traffic and parking restrictions

Download the Public Notice.

Restrictions in place for the event will:

prohibit the use of roads described by cyclists, horse riders and all motor vehicles except for emergency services, those vehicles participating in the event, and the reasonable access permitted by the event organisers

impose temporary one way systems

reverse existing one-way systems

revoke existing one way systems

impose a clearway to include no waiting, loading or unloading

revoke the existing loading bay and impose a temporary taxi rank, outside ‘The Gloucester’, 1-20 Gloucester Lodge, The Esplanade, Weymouth

revoke the existing ‘Prohibition of Driving Order’ in Lower St Alban Street, which starts at the junction with St. Nicholas Street (between 6am and 7pm)

not prevent access for pedestrians from roads described.

Diversions for road closures: There are so many different scenarios, that it would be extremely difficult to recommend alternative routes and so diversions are not being suggested or signed. On this basis, drivers should make judgement based on the roads being closed and plan journeys around them. It is not a mandatory requirement to provide diversions.

Please note: you should keep checking back to this information up to and including event day as some amendments to this article could be made.

Travel advice for residents and visitors

We know the road closures and parking restrictions will affect residents, businesses and visitors, so check what’s happening before the day of the event.

If you live or are visiting somewhere directly off a route that will be closed you may want to consider:

delaying your journey until the road reopens

moving your vehicle while the roads are open and/or leave it parked off the route so it is not affected by the event

allowing yourself extra travel time and be prepared to wait for access to become available

speak to a marshal during the event for advice

on event day, check Live travel disruptions and @TravelDorset or #IRONMANtraveldorset before you travel and whilst on the move (if safe and legal to do so).

Travel advice for businesses

staff who travel to work should allow extra time for their journey and check Live travel disruptions and @TravelDorset or #IRONMANtraveldorset

and @TravelDorset or #IRONMANtraveldorset consider if deliveries affected by the restrictions could be reprogrammed to avoid disruption on their route. If not, contact the race organisers (details below) preferably before the event to discuss access options

advise your customers of the restrictions in the area.

Access for care providers

To protect vulnerable residents, car passes have been made available on request, for social carers and care workers to access service users’ homes, and care homes, during the event.

Contact IRONMAN race control (details below) if you have any issues on the day.

Access to Household Recycling Centres

Access to both Weymouth and Dorchester’s Household Recycling Centres (HRCs, or “the tip”) will be directly affected by road closures around the IRONMAN 70.3 Weymouth event this Sunday (18 September).

Weymouth HRC on Preston Beach Road will be closed all day. Local residents are being urged to take their waste to Portland’s HRC, or wait until the Weymouth site reopens on Tuesday 20 September, after the State Funeral.

Bus travel

Contact the operator for any planned service changes.

Parking information in Weymouth and Dorchester

Short stay car parks in the town centre will be open as normal

Pavilion car park and Lodmoor Country Park car park will be closed during the event

Minimal disruption is expected to car parks in Dorchester.

Engagement

frequent meetings between Dorset Council, event organisers and priority stakeholders have taken place

all parish and town councils notified, particularly those immediately affected

elected members

emergency services

Department for Transport

door-to-door leaflet drop to 70,000 residents along the route.

Keeping you informed

Alongside this travel advice:

Contact details for IRONMAN race organisers

If you have any IRONMAN access questions, please contact weymouth@ironmanroadaccess.com or call 03330 11 66 00 and provide the following details:

Name

Telephone Number

Journey Start Postcode

Journey End Postcode

Time of Departure

Details of Enquiry.

Please note the e-mail address will not be monitored on the event weekend.