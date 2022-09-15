Travel advice for IRONMAN 70.3 Weymouth, Sunday 18 September 2022
IRONMAN returns Sunday 18 September and, even if you are not planning on watching the event, please make sure you understand the plans for the day as your journey may be affected.
At a glance
- IRONMAN is returning to parts of Dorset with a 70.3 mile event
- 70,000 residents letters have been distributed
- Dorset Highways will be providing marshals with local knowledge and highways experience at crucial points along the route
- care providers can request an access pass from the event organisers – many have already been issued.
If you live, work in or are visiting:
- Piddlehinton, Piddletrenthide, Plush, Buckland Newton, Pulham, Kings Stag, Wolfedale Golf Course, Holwell, Glanvilles Wooton, Middlemarsh, Frome Whitfield, Cosmore, Cerne Abbas, Netercerne, Godmanstone, Fordington, Dorchester, Charlton Down & Charminster – download access information
- Preston Beach Road, Warmwell, Overcombe & Bowleaze, Crossways, Preston & Sutton Poyntz, Higher Woodsford, Lewell, West Stafford, Osmington & Osmington Mills, Moreton, Poxwell & Ringstead, Waddock Cross, Tincleton, Puddleton – download access information
- Preston Beach Road, Came Down Golf Club, Overcombe & Bowleaze, Littlemoor Road, Fordington, Dorchester, Winterbourne Came, Whitcombe, Coombe Valley Road – download access information
Download map of: Bike course | Running course
Traffic and parking restrictions
Restrictions in place for the event will:
- prohibit the use of roads described by cyclists, horse riders and all motor vehicles except for emergency services, those vehicles participating in the event, and the reasonable access permitted by the event organisers
- impose temporary one way systems
- reverse existing one-way systems
- revoke existing one way systems
- impose a clearway to include no waiting, loading or unloading
- revoke the existing loading bay and impose a temporary taxi rank, outside ‘The Gloucester’, 1-20 Gloucester Lodge, The Esplanade, Weymouth
- revoke the existing ‘Prohibition of Driving Order’ in Lower St Alban Street, which starts at the junction with St. Nicholas Street (between 6am and 7pm)
- not prevent access for pedestrians from roads described.
Diversions for road closures: There are so many different scenarios, that it would be extremely difficult to recommend alternative routes and so diversions are not being suggested or signed. On this basis, drivers should make judgement based on the roads being closed and plan journeys around them. It is not a mandatory requirement to provide diversions.
Please note: you should keep checking back to this information up to and including event day as some amendments to this article could be made.
Travel advice for residents and visitors
We know the road closures and parking restrictions will affect residents, businesses and visitors, so check what’s happening before the day of the event.
If you live or are visiting somewhere directly off a route that will be closed you may want to consider:
- delaying your journey until the road reopens
- moving your vehicle while the roads are open and/or leave it parked off the route so it is not affected by the event
- allowing yourself extra travel time and be prepared to wait for access to become available
- speak to a marshal during the event for advice
- on event day, check Live travel disruptions and @TravelDorset or #IRONMANtraveldorset before you travel and whilst on the move (if safe and legal to do so).
Travel advice for businesses
- staff who travel to work should allow extra time for their journey and check Live travel disruptions and @TravelDorset or #IRONMANtraveldorset
- consider if deliveries affected by the restrictions could be reprogrammed to avoid disruption on their route. If not, contact the race organisers (details below) preferably before the event to discuss access options
- advise your customers of the restrictions in the area.
Access for care providers
To protect vulnerable residents, car passes have been made available on request, for social carers and care workers to access service users’ homes, and care homes, during the event.
Contact IRONMAN race control (details below) if you have any issues on the day.
Access to Household Recycling Centres
Access to both Weymouth and Dorchester’s Household Recycling Centres (HRCs, or “the tip”) will be directly affected by road closures around the IRONMAN 70.3 Weymouth event this Sunday (18 September).
Weymouth HRC on Preston Beach Road will be closed all day. Local residents are being urged to take their waste to Portland’s HRC, or wait until the Weymouth site reopens on Tuesday 20 September, after the State Funeral.
Dorchester HRC at Louds Mill will be open, but access is likely to be disrupted until early afternoon. Local residents are advised to delay their journey until later that day, visit Wareham’s HRC or wait to visit Dorchester HRC on Tuesday 20 September.
Please note that all Dorset Council HRCs will be closed on Monday 19 September.
Bus travel
Contact the operator for any planned service changes.
Parking information in Weymouth and Dorchester
- Short stay car parks in the town centre will be open as normal
- Pavilion car park and Lodmoor Country Park car park will be closed during the event
- Minimal disruption is expected to car parks in Dorchester.
Engagement
- frequent meetings between Dorset Council, event organisers and priority stakeholders have taken place
- all parish and town councils notified, particularly those immediately affected
- elected members
- emergency services
- Department for Transport
- door-to-door leaflet drop to 70,000 residents along the route.
Keeping you informed
Alongside this travel advice:
Contact details for IRONMAN race organisers
If you have any IRONMAN access questions, please contact weymouth@ironmanroadaccess.com or call 03330 11 66 00 and provide the following details:
- Name
- Telephone Number
- Journey Start Postcode
- Journey End Postcode
- Time of Departure
- Details of Enquiry.
Please note the e-mail address will not be monitored on the event weekend.