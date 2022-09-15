Welcoming our new Professors

The University of Northampton is pleased to announce seven academics have been awarded the prestigious title of Professor.

The title of Professor recognises academics high levels of achievements and standing in their particular area or discipline. Professors have to demonstrate a major contribution to knowledge through either research or consultancy, to teaching, learning and development, or to professional achievement and practice.

The addition of the newest Professors makes 23 in total across the institution and represents a diverse range of disciplines, from education to leather science and computing to media.

Dr Cathy Smith, UON Dean of Research, Impact and Innovation, said: “Congratulations to all of our newly appointed Professors.

“These appointments demonstrate our growing excellence in research, enterprise and professional practice. It is great to have such a diverse range of subject areas represented including leather science, international business, social studies, media and culture, human-centred data intelligence, child advocacy, and education. Our growing Professoriate will be key in supporting UON’s ambitions for research and knowledge exchange.

“The University, our students and communities locally, nationally and further afield look set to continue benefitting from the expertise and commitment these individuals have demonstrated.”

Will Wise (Professor of Leather Science) said: “I feel genuinely privileged to have been awarded a Professorship as it fulfils a long-term ambition. However, I would not have got to this point if it wasn’t for the support of many industrial and academic colleagues, to whom I just can’t pass on enough thanks.

“The ICLT’s research programme is globally renowned and as Professor of Leather Science, my goal is to ensure that it continues to provide world leading teaching and research for the industry now and in the future.”

Shaowei He (Professor of International Business) said: “I am humbled and delighted to be appointed as Professor of International Business. I am truly grateful for the kind support of my colleagues, students, and collaborators over the years.

“I am keen to continue contributing to the understanding of Chinese firms and their impact on global business. I look forward to working with colleagues to further enhance the reputation and impact of UON research.”

Lorna Jowett (Professor of Professor of Media and Culture) said: “I see my appointment to Professor as recognition not only of my research around representation and inequalities in media but also of my work more broadly on diversity and inclusivity, within and beyond the university.

“I never apologise for standing up for diversity and inclusivity and I look forward to continuing to do so as Professor of Media and Culture. Certainly, in my new role I will continue to be bold and often say things other people won’t say, have hard conversations about what equality and inclusivity really mean in practice, and to be a disruptive innovator – also known as, ‘all-round feminist killjoy’. I thoroughly appreciate the selection panel’s trust that UON needs professors who do these things.”

Matt Callender (Professor of Interdisciplinary Social Studies) said: “I am delighted to have been awarded title of Professor of Interdisciplinary Social Studies. This award is the culmination of work over many years, and I would like to express my gratitude to my colleagues who have supported me on this journey. My hope is that through having received this award, I will be able to support colleagues in realising their aspirations.

“It is a privilege to lead the Institute for Public Safety, Crime and Justice and I am proud of the Institute’s contribution to society and to the University. Over the past eight years, the Institute has delivered insight and innovation to enhance public service delivery models, organisational strategy and service user outcomes. I look forward to leading the institute as we continue to deliver positive evidence-based policy and practice change for the benefit of society. I also look forward to taking a leading role within a vibrant, inclusive and impactful research community at the University of Northampton.”

Mu Mu (Professor of Human-Centred Data Intelligence) said: “I am honoured to be appointed as Professor in the Faculty of Arts, Science and Technology. I would like to thank all colleagues and external partners who have been supporting me throughout my career. I will continue to lead research and innovation on human-computer interactions and applied data science with a focus on social and community impacts.”

Eunice Lumsden (Professor of Child Advocacy) said: “I am very grateful for all the opportunities I have been given to pursue my dreams of advocating for infants, children, young people and families during my 20 years at UON.

“I have had the privilege of working alongside amazing students and colleagues with a shared vision for social justice and inclusive practice. I have also been so fortunate that my research and practice experience in social work and early childhood have enabled me to influence and shape policy both nationally and internationally. I know the role of ‘Professor of Child Advocacy’ will allow me to continue to ensure the voices of those, which are often invisible, continue to be heard and raise the profile and reputation we have for our work further.

“On a personal level, it is very difficult to find the words to express how it feels to have become the first Professor Child Advocacy at UON, the first Professor of Professional Practice and Enterprise and most importantly, I believe the first Professor of British/Asian background (there are very few of us in the UK and Internationally). I also know how hard it is for women, especially women of colour, to flourish in the fast pace of higher education, meet tight deadlines, and burn the midnight oil writing, as well as fulfil all the other roles we may have as mothers and carers. So, I hope I will be able to use the opportunity I have been given to support others who are aspirational to achieve their dreams.”

Jane Murray (Professor of Education) said: “I am delighted to have been appointed Professor of Education at the University of Northampton, especially in 2022 as we mark 50 years of initial teacher training and education (ITTE) at the University. At the University of Northampton, Education is, of course, our business.

“As Professor of Education, I look forward to working with colleagues, partners and students within and beyond our University to produce valuable new knowledge about learning and teaching in many diverse contexts that can be applied locally, nationally and internationally. Additionally, I will continue to co-lead the Centre for Education and Research, where our educational research impact came top nationally in the most recent Research Excellence Framework.”