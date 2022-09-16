Birmingham’s Black History Month launch event to go ahead

Birmingham’s planned launch event for Black History Month will go ahead this weekend, following careful consideration in light of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The event will take place at The Patrick Centre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Thorpe Street on Saturday (17 September). It will begin refreshments from 4pm before the programme starts at 5pm, which ends at 7pm

It will feature inspiring speakers and creative performances – including pieces by Aston Performing Arts Academy, Eloquent Praise Dance, a reading from She’s Royal and poetry readings.

Through this year’s programme – which will reflect Birmingham’s diversity and heritage – the city’s Black community will share its own stories to raise awareness of the challenges they face and how those restricted their access to opportunities, progress and participation in our society.

Birmingham Black History Month will feature a wide range of performances, workshops and lectures throughout October, many of which will be free of charge.

Tickets for the live launch event are available from the Eventbrite website by using this link.

Some of the key events taking place during Black History Month, include:

An exhibition of Vanley Burke’s photography at Soho House

Black History Month Festival at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery,

Author Kit de Waal discussing her time growing up in Birmingham, and

New play She’s Royal at Birmingham Hippodrome about two women of colour who served in Queen Victoria’s court.

Full details of events, activities and exhibitions taking place during October can be found in the Birmingham Black History Month brochure, which will be available online from next Tuesday (20 September).