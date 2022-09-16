Blackpool moves into Tier 4 coronavirus alert level



Posted on Wednesday 30th December 2020

Blackpool has been placed into Tier 4 coronavirus alert level by the government. This means you must stay at home unless you have a ‘reasonable excuse’.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “With infection rates in Blackpool and along the Fylde Coast under 200 per 100,000 and positivity rates lower than in the likes of Merseyside, which is in Tier 3, we are perplexed at how the Government can claim it is following the science. Ministers are treating Lancashire as a homogeneous mass and completely ignoring the evidence submitted to them which shows how our areas are connected and how our population moves around. “Decisions such as these are utterly baffling and it hard to envisage how Blackpool and the Fylde Coast can ever come out of the highest tier restrictions if policy continues to be determined in such a blunt fashion. Our hopes very much rest on an effective roll-out of the Astra Zeneca vaccination programme in Lancashire from the start of next week and we would urge our residents to recognise that the vaccine offers the best prospect of us returning to some semblance of normal life.”

In Tier 4 restrictions ‘reasonable excuse’ to leave your home includes:

To work or volunteer if you cannot work from home

To buy food or medicine, collect items ordered through click-and-collect or as a takeaway

For education and childcare where parents can still drop their children off at school and operate in a childcare bubble where parents and children live apart

For medical appointments, to avoid injury or illness or to escape risk of harm

You can exercise outdoors:

By yourself

With the people you live with

With your support bubble

With one person from another household

You can form a support bubble with another household if:

You are the only adult in your household

You live with someone with a disability who requires continuous care and there is no other adult living in the household

You live with a child under one, or who was under one on 2 December 2020

You live with a child under five, or who was under five on 2 December 2020, who has a disability and requires continuous care

Weddings and funerals:

Up to 6 people can attend a wedding or equivalent ceremony in exceptional circumstances

A maximum of 30 people can attend a funeral. Wakes and other linked ceremonial events can continue in a group of up to 6 people

Businesses and venues which must close

Non-essential retail – these venues can continue to be able to operate click-and-collect and delivery services

Hospitality venues such as cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars and social clubs with the exception of providing food and drink for takeaway (until 11.00pm), click-and-collect, drive-through or delivery

Accommodation such as hotels, hostels, guest houses and campsites

Leisure and sports facilities including indoor gyms

Entertainment venues and indoor attractions

Personal care facilities such as hair, beauty, tanning and nail salons

Places that remain open:

Essential retail such as supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building merchants and suppliers of building products and off-licences

Market stalls selling essential retail

Libraries for essential IT services

Businesses providing repair services, where they primarily offer repair services

Petrol stations, automatic (but not manual) car washes, vehicle repair and MOT services, bicycle shops, and taxi and vehicle hire businesses

Banks, building societies, post offices, short-term loan providers and money transfer businesses

Funeral directors

Medical and dental services

Outdoor gym, pools, sports courts, golf courses and outdoor riding centres

Places of worship where strict social distancing is maintained

Crematoriums and burial grounds

Clinically vulnerable people:

If you are clinically extremely vulnerable the government is advising you to work from home.

If you cannot work from home, you are advised not to go to work and may be eligible for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), Statutory Sick Pay (SSP), Employment Support Allowance (ESA) or Universal Credit.

Travelling within Tier 4:

The list of reasons you can leave your home and area include, but are not limited to:

Work, where you cannot work from home

Accessing education and for caring responsibilities

Visiting those in your support bubble – or your childcare bubble for childcare

Visiting hospital, GP and other medical appointments

You can travel a short distance within your Tier 4 area for outdoor exercise (for example, to access an open space)

Attending the care and exercise of an animal, or veterinary services

Travelling out of Tier 4:

You must stay at home and not leave your Tier 4 area, other than to:

Travel to work where you cannot work from home

Travel to education and for caring responsibilities

Visit or stay overnight with people in your support bubble, or your childcare bubble for childcare purposes

Attend hospital, GP and other medical appointments or visits where you have had an accident or are concerned about your health

International travel to or from Tier 4:

If you live in a Tier 4 area, you can only travel internationally – or within the UK – where you first have a legally permitted reason to leave home. In addition, you should consider the public health advice in the country you are visiting.

Get the full breakdown of all Tier 4 restrictions

The Illuminations, which were due to stay on until January 3, will now be switched off from 10.30pm tonight in recognition of the government’s “stay home” advice for Tier 4 areas.

The Blackpool Tower, which has remained illuminated throughout the pandemic, will stay lit throughout the New Year period.



