Changes to council services for the funeral of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II

There will be no refuse and recycling collections on Monday. Collections will be carried out a day later, with normal service resuming from Monday, 26 September. Visit the council’s website to check your usual rubbish and recycling schedule.

All leisure centres and libraries in the borough will be closed and planned events on council premises have been cancelled. You should check with organisers beforehand to avoid disappointment.

It is possible to leave floral tributes at an identified area at the front of Ealing Town Hall. Eventually, these will be used as compost in the borough’s parks and gardens.

Flags on the borough’s public buildings will be flown at half-mast and there is a book of condolence open for local people throughout the period of mourning between 9am-10pm every day during this time.

Statement from Councillor Peter Mason on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022:

“The people of the London borough of Ealing collectively mourn the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen.

“Her Majesty made a solemn promise at the start of her reign that her whole life would be dedicated to our service. Many residents of this borough will recall with great affection the events and engagements her Majesty attended in this borough and reflect on the historic moments that we have as a community experienced together under her moral and spiritual leadership as our monarch.

“The pride and devotion she so often demonstrated to us was reflected with such warmth and grace in the thanksgiving for her service in this the Platinum Jubilee year, at street parties and celebrations across our borough.

“We now share in the grief of the nation and of the Royal Family, that our Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth the Second has passed away.”

Earlier this week, the Mayor of Ealing Councillor Mohinder Midha wrote to His Majesty King Charles III, on behalf of all residents of the borough, to offer sincere condolences on the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Councillor Mason, along with the council’s chief executive Tony Clements, the leader of the opposition Councillor Gary Malcolm and leader of the second opposition Councillor Julian Gallant. The joint letter was sent to offer sincere condolences to the King, and to the Royal Family.