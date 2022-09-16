Changes to council services on Monday, 19 September

Council services including waste collections will be suspended on Monday (19 September) as the country marks the sad occasion of the state funeral of her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

His Majesty King Charles III has announced that Monday will be an additional bank holiday, and, as a result, there will be a number of impacts on council services with only essential services being provided on the day.

The changes include:

There will be no waste collections made on Monday, with further details below

Council offices will be closed to the public on Monday

All Household Waste Recycling Centres across Cornwall will be closed on Monday.

Pre-planned weddings and funerals (at Penmount Crematorium) will continue on Monday.

Registration services will be open for pre-booked appointments only.

Council owned leisure centres, libraries and Kresen Kernow will be closed.

Public Transport will be operating a Sunday timetable. Truro Park and Ride will NOT be operating on Monday.

Schools will also be closed for the day, with the school term being reduced from 190 days to 189 days for the 2022-23 academic year.

For those who were due to have their waste or recycling collected on Monday, the following changes will apply:

If your rubbish is due to be collected on Monday September 19, it will be collected on Monday September 26.

If your recycling or garden waste is due to be collected on Monday September 19, it will be collected on Saturday, September 24.

If you use the Council’s clinical waste collection service and your waste is due to be collected on Monday, September 19, it will be collected on Monday, September 26

The council will return to business as usual on Tuesday, 20 September.