Changes to household waste collections in Exeter next week
Household waste collections in Exeter will not take place on Monday 19 September, the day of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
Collections will be delayed by one day throughout the week.
For example, collections due on Monday 19 September will be collected on Tuesday 20 September, and collections due on Friday 23 September will be collected on Saturday 24 September.
Collections will return to normal from Monday 26 September.
|Due to be collected on
|Will now be collected on
|Monday 19
|Tuesday 20
|Tuesday 20
|Wednesday 21
|Wednesday 21
|Thursday 22
|Thursday 22
|Friday 23
|Friday 23
|Saturday 24
|Monday 26
|back to normal.