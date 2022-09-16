Friday, September 16, 2022
Changes to household waste collections in Exeter next week

Household waste collections in Exeter will not take place on Monday 19 September, the day of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Collections will be delayed by one day throughout the week.

For example, collections due on Monday 19 September will be collected on Tuesday 20 September, and collections due on Friday 23 September will be collected on Saturday 24 September.

Collections will return to normal from Monday 26 September.










Due to be collected onWill now be collected on
Monday 19Tuesday 20
Tuesday 20Wednesday 21
Wednesday 21Thursday 22
Thursday 22Friday 23
Friday 23Saturday 24
Monday 26back to normal.

 

 

