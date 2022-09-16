Eden District Council offices to close for the State Funeral of Her Majesty the Queen

Eden District Council has confirmed its services arrangements for the Public Bank Holiday on Monday 19 September, the day of the State Funeral for Her Majesty the Queen.

As a mark of respect to the Queen and to allow our colleagues the opportunity to pay their own respects, the Town Hall and Mansion House offices will be closed for the day, as will all of our leisure facilities, our Links office in Alston and the Penrith Tourist Information Centre.

Blue bag and bulky waste collection services will be operating as normal, as will garden waste and recycling services. However, as a mark of respect, these services will be suspended from 11am, and for the duration of the state funeral.

The Union Flag outside Penrith Town Hall will remain at half-mast, until after the conclusion of the period on national mourning on Tuesday 20 September. At this point, the book of condolences will also be removed from Town Hall reception.

