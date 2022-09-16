Important information for patients – Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

As you will be aware, it has been announced that Her Majesty, The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September, and that this day has been declared a national Bank Holiday.

This may mean that some appointments cannot take place as planned. If you have an appointment on Monday, we will contact you if this needs to be rearranged. If you do not hear from us, please assume that your appointment or procedure will go ahead as planned.

Our teams are working hard to contact all patients affected by telephone in the first instance, but we do know some telephone numbers are not up-to-date.

If you do have an appointment with us on Monday – and are not sure your contact details are up to date or whether you should come in – you can always ring the number provided on your appointment letter or our appointments line on 0191 282 4444 to check. We will continue to operate a full emergency and urgent care service but please continue to use these services sensibly. Chemotherapy, radiotherapy and dialysis appointments will continue to run as normal.