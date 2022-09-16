Lord Lieutenant and Lord Mayor leave messages of condolence – Coventry City Council

The Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree OBE and Cllr Kevin Maton, Lord Mayor of Coventry

The Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree OBE, visited Coventry to sign one of the books of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

He visited Lord Mayor Cllr Kevin Maton at the Council House, where the two wrote their personal messages in memory of the late Queen.

The book at the Council House is open to members of the public, along with a book at the Cathedral and others in all of the city’s 17 libraries.

There is also a virtual book on the Council website.

People can also lay floral tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the Cathedral Ruins, and a national minute’s silence is being held at 8pm on Sunday when people are encouraged to stand on their doorsteps and pay tribute.