Memorial Service for HM Queen Elizabeth II – Sunday 18 September – Newsroom

A local memorial service will take place to mark the life and reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 6pm on Sunday 18 September at Croydon Minster (Church Street, CR0 1RN).

Members of the public, civic officials, community and faith groups are all invited to join the service.

Public tickets are available on Eventbrite – spaces will be limited on the day so please book in advance. Attendees are also asked to please be seated in advance at around 5.45pm.

The service, led by The Reverend Canon Dr Andrew Bishop, is expected to run for approximately an hour.

As part of the service, community representatives will light candles to mark Her Majesty’s passing and Civic Mayor, Councillor Alisa Flemming, will also deliver a reading.

Floral tributes may be laid at the Minster but will be deposited at the main Town Hall tribute site in the days following the service.