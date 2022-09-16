PLACE Assessments – 30 September 2022

Over the last two years, the formal PLACE (Patient Led Assessments of the Care Environment) programme has been on hold due to the pandemic. The programme entails assessors going into hospitals as part of a team to evaluate how the environment supports the provision of clinical care, looking at things such as privacy and dignity, food, cleanliness and general building maintenance and, more recently, the extent to which the environment is able to support the care of those with dementia or with a disability.

The programme has been relaunched ready for the formal PLACE inspections on 30th September 2022, 0900 – 1400. The decision to relaunch is based on the current state of affairs and we are closely monitoring the situation.

Milton Keynes University Hospital has not stood still during the Covid-19 pandemic. A lot of environmental improvements have been made as well as the introduction of the new patient food service.

The outputs from PLACE assessments have a formal input into the hospital’s Environmental Improvement Group. Areas that require action are highlighted and actions are taken to improve the patient environment. The assessments are not just data for NHS England, PLACE has a real impact on our hospital.

Assessors will initially meet at Eaglestone Restaurant for coffee/tea and brief.

If you would like to take part or if you have any questions please email [email protected]

More information on PLACE can be found here: Patient-Led Assessments of the Care Environment (PLACE) – NHS Digital