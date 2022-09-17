Chairman of Devon County Council, and Lord Lieutenant for Devon, pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen

“It is with great sadness that we have heard of the death of Her Majesty, The Queen.

“This brings to an end the incredible reign of someone who will surely go down in history as one of our greatest monarchs.

“Very many of us have known no one else on the throne, throughout that long period. She has been a rock standing steadfast among the swirling currents of our times, and she will be very sorely missed.

“We know that as a young princess, it was in Devon at the Britannia Royal Naval College that she met the man who was to become her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. So she had a special fondness for the county from that time onwards.

“She was always passionate about our military forces and so looked with pride on the serving personnel based in our county.

“She was, for example, Patron of the Royal Marines Association, which represents Royal Marines who have retired. She also came to the Cadet 150 at Wyvern Barracks in Exeter in 2010.

“She opened part of the post-war development in Exeter in 1949 as Princess Elizabeth, lending her name to it subsequently, Princess Hay.

“She visited Exeter, Plymouth and Torbay, and these were regular visits carried out throughout her reign.

“But of course she came to Devon in all her Jubilee tours on the Silver Jubilee the Golden Jubilee and the Diamond Jubilee.

“Overall then, she probably visited us every three or four years throughout her long reign.

“I was lucky enough to host her when she visited the Devonport Dockyard for the decommissioning of her ship, HMS Ocean, in 2018, and I witnessed then the love and support of the public on that day.

“I’ve also had the honour of presenting the medal that bears her name, the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises the families of those who have been lost in conflict.

“She declared after the death of her father that her whole life, whether it be short or long, would be devoted to the service of us all.

“She certainly carried out that promise, and we remember her today with love and thanks for all that she has done for us.”