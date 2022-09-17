Cornwall to commemorate the life of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II

A Commemorative Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, is to be held at Truro Cathedral on Sunday, September 18.

The service, which starts at 4pm, will reflect on HM The Queen’s faith, leading to a thanksgiving for the life and example she set.

The service is open to all residents and will also be live streamed on YouTube for those that are unable to attend in person.

After the service refreshments will be served in the North Transept.

On the same day, a one-minute silence will be held across the UK at 8pm as a national moment of reflection. People from across the country are being asked to share a moment of silence and reflection to mark this unique moment in history.

Residents across the country are also marking the passing of Her Majesty by signing a book of condolence. The books have been placed in Cornwall Council office buildings and will remain available to the public until after Monday’s state funeral.

If you haven’t yet signed and wish to do so, you can find the books in the following locations:

St John’s Hall, Penzance

Dolcoath Council Office, Camborne

County Hall, Truro

Council Offices, Penwinnick Road, St Austell

Chy Trevail, Bodmin

Luxstowe House, Liskeard

Alternatively, you can email your messages to lieutenancy@cornwall.gov.uk or send in writing to the Cornwall Lieutenancy Office, County Hall, Truro, TR1 3AY.

Cllr Pauline Giles, chairman of Cornwall Council, said:

“It is so important that people across Cornwall can feel part of the historic events we are living through, by coming together in times of reflection we can provide much needed support for each other through these sad times.”