Hartlepool urgent care service reaches out to its local deaf community – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

A front-line health service in Hartlepool has reached out to its local deaf community to send key messages about issues it can help treat.

The urgent care service at the University Hospital of Hartlepool visited the Hartlepool Deaf Centre at an event with its members this week.

Urgent care practitioner Matt Sheridan spoke to the group around the types of minor injuries and illnesses the service can treat.

Members also fed back on their own experiences of using the service and improvements needed.

Following the event at Café One 77 in Hartlepool town centre, Matt said: “Thank you to the Hartlepool Deaf Centre for reaching out and inviting us along to talk about the service.

“This was a fantastic opportunity to educate the group about how to use the service and when it would be appropriate to do so.

“It was also a chance to gain feedback about people’s experiences – both positive and negative – using the service and what we can do to improve.

“Our key message to the Hartlepool public is – we are here to help with a wide range of health issues.

“We are not an emergency service – but for minor injuries and illnesses we are here, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The centre – which includes experienced nurse practitioners and health support workers – can help people with issues including sprains or strains, suspected broken bones, grazes, burns cuts and for people experiencing minor illness including sore throats, earache, eye conditions, stomach ache.

The service is not there to deal with complex issues that require continuity. Unless there is an urgent need these conditions should be addressed by the person own GP.

Anyone needing medical treatment should visit www.111.nhs.uk or ring 111 and speak to an experienced call handler to signpost to the most appropriate service.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust also has an urgent care service and an emergency care service at its other hospital site at the University Hospital of North Tees.

Rachel Austin, co-ordinator at Hartlepool Deaf Centre, said: “Thank you to Matt for taking the time to visit us and share his expertise, the members have learned a lot which they will pass on to other members of the deaf community.

“I am a member of the trust’s accessibility group – I know how hard the organisation works at doing all it can to provide the best care to all of its patients.

“Thank you once again to Matt for visiting us to raise awareness about the service and giving us a chance to listen, ask questions and to feed back about our experiences.”

