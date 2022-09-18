Cabinet meeting postponed – Cornwall Council

This week’s planned Cabinet meeting has been postponed following the sad death of Her Majesty the Queen.

The meeting, which was due to take place at County Hall in Truro at 10am on Wednesday, will now be rescheduled to a date in the near future after discussion with group leaders from across the chamber.

Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, said:

“Although the work of Cornwall Council has not stopped, it feels inappropriate to hold a cabinet meeting during a period of national mourning.

“We will reschedule the meeting as quickly as possible, and will inform everyone of the new date as soon as possible.”

Next week’s full council meeting, which had been due to take place at 10.30am on Tuesday, 20 September, has been postponed for 24 hours.

The meeting will now take place in the council chamber at County Hall, in Truro, at 10.30am on Wednesday, 21 September.