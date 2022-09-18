Council to hold Special Meeting following death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – Coventry City Council

A Special Meeting of Coventry City Council is to be held following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chamber at the Council House from 2pm on Tuesday (13 September).

The purpose of the Special Meeting is to enable tributes to be paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

A Motion will be moved at the meeting by the Leader of the Council, Cllr George Duggins, and seconded by Leader of the Opposition Conservative Party, Cllr Gary Ridley.

Honorary Aldermen and Alderwomen will also be given the opportunity to pay their tributes.

Members of the public are welcome to attend, and the meeting will also be webcast via the Council website.

Leader of the Council, Cllr George Duggins, said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II visited our city many times and she touched the lives of residents, firms and organisations in Coventry. “She will be greatly missed and this Special Meeting of the Council will allow elected members to pay tribute and to give official recognition for the love and respect in which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was held by our city.”