Death of former Mayor of Exeter

Former Mayor of Exeter and Honorary Alderman George Clark has died, the City Council has announced.

The former Labour councillor, who represented the Wonford Ward in the city for 15 years between 1983 and 1998, passed away recently.

He was made Mayor of Exeter in 1990 and became an Honorary Alderman after his retirement in 1998.

Staff and Councillors at the City Council send their condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

A funeral service will be held on Friday 30 September at 9.30am at St Michael’s and All Angels’ Church in Heavitree.

This will be followed by an internment at Higher Cemetery, Heavitree, at 10.30am. Refreshments are being provided at St Thomas Social Club, Cowick Street, afterwards.