Local groups reap rewards from Council’s North Norfolk Sustainable Communities Grant Funds 2020-2021

Date published: 27th May 2021

More than £163,000 has been awarded during 2020-2021, supporting 22 community groups and organisations in North Norfolk.

The Panel of the new refocused North Norfolk Sustainable Communities Fund (formerly the Big Society Fund) has met three times during 2020- 2021, whereby grants of over £163,000 have been agreed, supporting a wide range of groups and projects.

The funds are set up to help groups in North Norfolk who benefit residents and seek to improve communities for all. The grants are awarded to projects and groups who have a proposal that will improve quality of life in their community, on a not-for-profit or voluntary basis.

From the installation of solar panels,the provision of play area equipment, to support for an accessible car scheme, there is a whole host of worthy causes benefiting from the awards, the full list can be found here.

Cllr Virginia Gay, NNDC’s Portfolio Holder for Culture and Wellbeing, commented: “Our Sustainable Communities Fund exists to support schemes which improve the environment within towns and villages.

It also supports projects which bring people together to do other things – singing, painting, activities for children, all sorts of things. We’ve broadened the categories.

So if there’s a community project for which you need funding of up to £15,000, it may be that the Council can help you.”