Newman University ranked Top 10 in the UK for Social Inclusion



by

Beth Gray

Newman University have received yet more recognition for social inclusion, recently recognised as a top 10 UK University for Social Inclusion in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

Newman has been ranked as a top 10 University for social inclusion, up 2 places from last year and second highest in the West Midlands.

Enrolments from non-selective state schools are the highest in the country (99%) and Newman also has the biggest proportion of students who are the first in their family to experience higher education (72%), first among UK universities (The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, 2022).

The University has a strong sense of community welcoming and supporting individuals to become resilient problem-solvers, ready to make a positive contribution to the world in their chosen career or vocation.

For students from non-traditional educational backgrounds, Newman has created an environment where there is an opportunity to develop personally as well as academically.

With a fantastic reputation for training teachers, Newman University is proud to offer a variety of courses, including humanities, social sciences, sport, business, and policing. A new School of Nursing and Allied Health has been established and will welcome it’s first cohort of students in 2023, an exciting development for the University, and an opportunity for students to train to become qualified practitioners in the healthcare sector.

Professor Richard Medcalf, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Students) at Newman, said: “Newman continues to be recognised as one of the leading universities nationally for the work that we do to increase opportunity and access to Higher Education. We are proud to be a truly inclusive university, and we look forward to welcoming yet more students as they start their time with us in the coming week(s).”

The news follows the release of the HEPI Social Mobility Index, where Newman University was ranked 7th in the UK for contributions to social mobility.