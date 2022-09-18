Residents invited to service of commemoration for The Queen

Residents of North Devon are being invited to attend a church service in commemoration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The service will be held on Sunday 18 September 2022 at 6pm at Saint Peter and Saint Mary Magdalene Church, Paternoster Row (off High Street), Barnstaple.

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden says: “At this extremely sad time of national mourning following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we recognise that our residents would like the opportunity to remember the Queen and reflect upon her wonderful contribution to the nation. We invite residents to come along and pay tribute to Her Majesty’s legacy in this service of commemoration and thanksgiving.”

It is requested that attendees are seated by 5.45pm and wear appropriate clothing for the service.

Residents are asked to not attend the service if they have tested positive or are experiencing any coronavirus symptoms such as: a high temperature; a new, continuous cough; or a loss/change to sense of smell or taste. The church will be ventilated with doors kept open.

The same day, which is the eve of the Queen’s state funeral, the government has invited people to take part in a National Moment of Reflection, marked by a minute’s silence at 8pm. The silence will be an opportunity for people across the country to come together to mourn the passing of Her Majesty and reflect on her life and legacy.

The silence can be marked privately at home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or the street with neighbours, or at locally arranged community events and vigils.

Information about local memorial events, the book of condolence, the period of national mourning and public tributes can be found on the council’s remembrance page.