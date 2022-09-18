Service closures on Monday 19 September

Some Liverpool City Council services will be closed on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

They are:

Lifestyles fitness centres

Libraries

Children’s Centres

Liverpool Town Hall

Registration services including birth, death and notice of marriage appointments

One Stop Shops

Telephone contact centre

The following services are not affected:

Refuse collections (residents are asked to put their bins out for collection on Sunday night because collections on Monday will start earlier than usual)

Burial and cremations

Pre-booked weddings

Careline

The usual Bank Holiday arrangements will be in place for end of life weddings and faith funerals.