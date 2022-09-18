Service closures on Monday 19 September
Some Liverpool City Council services will be closed on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
They are:
- Lifestyles fitness centres
- Libraries
- Children’s Centres
- Liverpool Town Hall
- Registration services including birth, death and notice of marriage appointments
- One Stop Shops
- Telephone contact centre
The following services are not affected:
- Refuse collections (residents are asked to put their bins out for collection on Sunday night because collections on Monday will start earlier than usual)
- Burial and cremations
- Pre-booked weddings
- Careline
The usual Bank Holiday arrangements will be in place for end of life weddings and faith funerals.