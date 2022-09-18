Sunday, September 18, 2022
Service closures on Monday 19 September

Some Liverpool City Council services will be closed on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

They are:

  • Lifestyles fitness centres
  • Libraries
  • Children’s Centres
  • Liverpool Town Hall
  • Registration services including birth, death and notice of marriage appointments
  • One Stop Shops
  • Telephone contact centre

The following services are not affected:

  • Refuse collections (residents are asked to put their bins out for collection on Sunday night because collections on Monday will start earlier than usual)
  • Burial and cremations
  • Pre-booked weddings
  • Careline

The usual Bank Holiday arrangements will be in place for end of life weddings and faith funerals.

