What’s open when on Monday’s bank holiday as Queen’s funeral screened in Queen Victoria Square

Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, many people are reflecting on her lifetime of service and dedication to her country.

On Monday 19 September, Hull City Council will be providing residents and visitors to Hull with the opportunity to come together in Queen Victoria Square to watch her state funeral, which will take place at 11am at Westminster Abbey in London.

People can watch the proceedings from 9am onwards, on a 20-metre screen on the balcony of Hull City Hall. The screen will show coverage from the BBC live from London, and some seating will also be available.

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council said: “We have seen over the last week how the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has affected so many people. By showing the funeral on a big screen in Hull city centre we hope this gives the residents of Hull the opportunity to come together as a community and pay their respects together. I would encourage the residents of Hull to come together on Monday, particularly those who would otherwise have been on their own.”

Anyone travelling to the city centre is advised to check their travel as East Yorkshire and Stagecoach buses are operating a Sunday service.

City centre car parks will remain open and the Queen Victoria Square toilets will be available. There will also be a coffee cart in the Square.

Most retail stores will be closed for the day, and a small number of cafes and restaurants will be open.

The screening will finish at 4.30pm, as the service in Windsor finishes.

Please visit www.royal.uk for further information on the funeral.

Hull retail and hospitality open on Monday 19 September:

Princes Quay – open 10.30am to 4.30pm. Retail stores are closed. Eateries are open from 2pm.

Vue cinema will screen the funeral with free entry – then close.

St Stephens – retail stores closed.

Bad Wolf Gaming – open for people to watch the funeral

Tesco Express – open from 5pm

Ambiente – open from noon

Brewdog – open from 2pm

Café Nero – open

Ebenezer Morley – open

Kingston – open showing the funeral

Nandos opens from 4pm

O’Learys – open

Pizza Express – open from 2pm

[email protected] – open

The Mission – open

The New Clarence – open

Wings – open