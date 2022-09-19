Bin collections in North Devon changed for the state funeral

North Devon Council has announced changes to bin collections next Monday (19 September) as the country observes a bank holiday for the Queen’s state funeral. The council has confirmed that it will not be operating its waste and recycling services that day.

Collections during that week will take place one day later than usual starting again on Tuesday 20 September through to Saturday 24 September and returning to normal on Monday 26 September.

Lead Member for the Environment at North Devon Council, Councillor Netti Pearson, says: “We would like to give our crews the opportunity to join individuals, businesses and other organisations in paying their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate her reign while marking the final day of the national mourning period. “Waste and recycling collections are always a day late following a bank holiday however if you’re in any doubt about your new dates over the bank holiday you can check the North Devon Council website at any time. “I’d like to thank residents of North Devon in advance for their understanding and cooperation.”

Local recycling centres are also closing to mark the day.

Residents are being reminded to display their bins and bags by 6am on the morning or evening before their collection.

Full information about which items go in the bin, box or bag can be found online.

The council have also confirmed that The Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon and the Tarka Leisure Centre will be closed on the day, as well as their Customer Services department. Residents are being reminded that many transactions can be carried out via their website.

Information on the council’s ‘in remembrance’ pages can be found on their website.