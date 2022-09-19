Charity helps kit out homes struggling with cost of living

With the cost of living rising and many households struggling to make ends meet, a charity in Exeter is providing furniture and other household goods at low cost to people on low incomes.

The items are available from charitable organisation Turntable, who work closely with and are supported by the City Council.

That’s good news for people struggling through these difficult times with the rising cost of living.

Turntable, who are based in Okehampton Street in the St Thomas part of Exeter, collect donated furniture, electrical items, and housewares that are in good, clean condition.

All items that are collected can either be viewed at the warehouse, or at the online portal. Turntable doesn’t sell items but makes a charge as a contribution towards its costs. Currently the charge is £65 for 5 items of furniture, in the Exeter area, with additional items costing £7 each. Electrical goods cost extra, and are individually priced.

Turntable particularly needs beds to be donated. In the three months of lockdown last year they provided 150 beds.

Anyone wishing to get items from Turntable must:

Be in receipt of one or more means-tested benefits

Been referred by an approved referrer

Be living in the Turntable coverage area which includes Exeter and outlying areas

Turntable is run by a small paid staff, who are supported by volunteers who are often long-term unemployed. Working at Turntable means they develop skills to help them secure full-time employment.

Cllr Barbara Denning, Lead Councillor for Customer Services and Council Housing, said: “We’ve been working with Turntable since they began 30 years ago, and they are a fabulous charity doing great work in Exeter and beyond.

“There are a lot of people out there who are struggling to make ends meet, and with rising fuel costs and the cost of living going up, things are not getting easier. Charities like Turntable are invaluable and always will be.”

To find out more about Turntable, visit their website at www.turntable.org.uk/require_items_client.html or call 01392 202032 or email office@turntable.org.uk