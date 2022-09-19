Hull City Council to operate only essential services on Monday

Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

The council will therefore be operating essential services only.

Customer Service Centres, alongside libraries, museums, Hull City Hall and Hull New Theatre, the Ferens Arts Gallery, Hull History Centre and leisure facilities will be closed. Parks will however remain open.

Household waste and recycling centres will also be closed and all trade waste collections will be moved to the next day. No household waste collections will be affected.

City centre car parks will remain open as the state funeral is screened from Hull City Hall balcony and the Queen Victoria Square toilets will be available.