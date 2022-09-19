Leeds College of Art alumnus ‘in the frame’ at Leeds City Museum

Alumnus Dan Crooks will have his work on display at Leeds City Museum as part of their ongoing Window Frame Project.

Dan studied the Foundation Diploma in Art and Design in 2012 at Leeds College of Art, before completing a BA in Fine Art at Goldsmiths University, graduating in 2015. In 2015 he was nominated for the Woon Prize for Painting and Sculpture and the Neo Art Prize.

Speaking about his time at Leeds College of Art Dan said:

“The foundation course at Leeds College of Art was great and the facilities were fantastic; I used nearly all of them whilst I was here. My tutors Sean and Jenny really helped me through the course, and I’m really proud of the portfolio I produced whilst here”

Image: Reclining I – Bronze, Steel, Castors, Wood, Tape. Dimensions variable.

His current work is concerned with the idea that “sculpture is no longer expected to remain static on a plinth”; the castors at the base suggesting a state of flux, the possibility that the object may move or change.

Image: Detail from Standing I – Resin, Fibreglass, Steel, Castors, Fishing Wire, Wood. Dimensions variable.

“I was pleased to be given the opportunity to exhibit at Leeds City Museum. Henry Moore, who also studied at Leeds College of Art, is a strong influence on my work. I believe my exposure to art galleries in Leeds as well as at the College has helped my career and it’s exciting to be exhibiting back here”

The Window Frame project gives artists living, working or studying in Yorkshire the opportunity to exhibit their work in the main entrance at Leeds City Museum. You can find out more about the project and Dan’s work here.

Dan Crooks Reclining will go on display on 28 February 2017.

dancrooks.wix.com/art