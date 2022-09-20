All welcome to the Arts Alive Festival 1st – 31st October 2022 – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Award-winning Mole Valley arts festival Arts Alive launches on 1st October 2022 with 90 fantastic free or low cost events for all audiences to enjoy.

Mole Valley Arts Alive Committee, supported by Mole Valley District Council (MVDC) is once again proud to launch its month long Arts Alive festival. October will see a celebration of music, literature, theatre, comedy, painting and photography exhibitions, film and performance. There is something for everyone and it is open to all.

This year there are 90 experiences, both online and in-person, including a bookshop cookery demonstration, poetry pub, free guided tour of a sculpture garden, lunchtime concerts from young classical musicians, children’s theatre workshops and a number of choral events celebrating the work of composer Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Arts Alive is delighted to welcome internationally acclaimed film director and author Tony Palmer as its Patron for 2022. Tony’s work includes over 100 films and classical portraits which include a profile of Ralph Vaughan Williams. He is also a stage director of theatre and opera. Tony will be taking part in a Q&A session for our Finale Evening at Dorking Halls on Friday 4th November, which will be a ticketed event not to be missed.

Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, Councillor David Draper said: ‘Thank you to the local artists, arts groups, organisations and Arts Alive committee and our 2022 patron Tony Palmer, for creating such an exciting festival. Now in its 26th year, Arts Alive is an inclusive event with national appeal. Events are free or low-cost making them accessible to as many people as possible. We have a mixture of in-person and online events planned and plenty of fun for children during the October half-term too. There isn’t a better time to discover the power of art in Mole Valley. You can find the full list of events on Arts Alive website www.arts-alive.co.uk. We look forward to seeing you at the events!

