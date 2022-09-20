Blackpool remains in Tier 3 coronavirus alert level
Posted on Thursday 17th December 2020
Blackpool confirmed to be remaining in the very high coronavirus alert level by the government.
What this means:
- Indoor socialising is not allowed except for those you live with or are in a support bubble with
- You can meet others in some outdoor public places if you follow the rule of six. You must not meet in private gardens
- You can continue to travel to venues or amenities which are open but should aim to reduce the number of journeys you make where possible
- Avoid travel to other parts of the UK, including for overnight stays other than where necessary, such as for work, education or to receive medical treatment
The following businesses and venues can continue to operate in a COVID-Secure manner:
- Essential and non-essential retail, including indoor and outdoor markets and car boot sales
- Leisure and sports facilities – however, group exercise classes (including fitness and dance) should not go ahead. Saunas and steam rooms should close
- Personal care and close contact services such as hairdressers and barbers, beauty salons, tattoo parlours, nail salons and spas
The following businesses and venues will remain closed in Tier 3:⠀
- Hospitality settings, such as bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants. However, takeaway, click-and-collect, drive-through or delivery services are permitted
- Accommodation such as hotels, B&Bs, campsites, and guest houses
- Indoor entertainment and tourist venues
Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said:
“It is disappointing that the Government is not willing to recognise the different circumstances within Lancashire. We are finding it increasingly difficult to understand how we can ever move into a lower tier if we are always going to be harnessed to other geographical areas.
“Our infection rates are significantly lower than when we were originally placed in Tier 3 and are now lower than places that are designated as Tier 2.
“Our argument throughout is that there should be a consistent and proportionate approach to the tier system, one that mitigates against the risk of increased infection but also one that allows our economy to open up in a safe and controlled manner. We have businesses that were ready to reopen, some with COVID-safe shows and entertainment this weekend based on a much-improved situation. All that time and effort has been wasted, and consumer confidence will once again ebb away.
“The hospitality and tourism industry simply cannot continue to function with this level of uncertainty, not knowing whether they should be planning for closure or planning for reopening. There might be sectors where economic activity can be turned on and off at a couple of days’ notice, tourism is not one of them. If our hospitality and tourism industry is to have any chance of recovery in 2021 the Government needs to set out a very clear and unambiguous route map that allows businesses to plan ahead.”
Get the full breakdown of all Tier 3 restrictions on the government website.
