Blackpool remains in Tier 3 coronavirus alert level



Posted on Thursday 17th December 2020

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said:

“It is disappointing that the Government is not willing to recognise the different circumstances within Lancashire. We are finding it increasingly difficult to understand how we can ever move into a lower tier if we are always going to be harnessed to other geographical areas.

“Our infection rates are significantly lower than when we were originally placed in Tier 3 and are now lower than places that are designated as Tier 2.

“Our argument throughout is that there should be a consistent and proportionate approach to the tier system, one that mitigates against the risk of increased infection but also one that allows our economy to open up in a safe and controlled manner. We have businesses that were ready to reopen, some with COVID-safe shows and entertainment this weekend based on a much-improved situation. All that time and effort has been wasted, and consumer confidence will once again ebb away.

“The hospitality and tourism industry simply cannot continue to function with this level of uncertainty, not knowing whether they should be planning for closure or planning for reopening. There might be sectors where economic activity can be turned on and off at a couple of days’ notice, tourism is not one of them. If our hospitality and tourism industry is to have any chance of recovery in 2021 the Government needs to set out a very clear and unambiguous route map that allows businesses to plan ahead.”