Hindu community remembers Queen Elizabeth II

Members of Liverpool’s Hindu community will mark the passing on Queen Elizabeth II this weekend.

A prayer and condolence meeting will be held on Sunday, 18 September, from 1-2pm, at the Hindu Centre, Radha Krishna Temple, 253 Edge Lane, L7 9LB.

The meeting will be attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of Merseyside Mark Blundell and Lord Mayor of Liverpool Cllr Roy Gladden.

Anyone wishing to attend should contact Dr Shiv Pande – shivpande@yahoo.com or 07802 483 381.