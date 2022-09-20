Public consultation opens on major development plans for North Walsham West

Date published: 24th May 2021

The new North Norfolk Local Plan is proposing a large mixed-use development to the west of North Walsham.

‘North Walsham West’ will include new homes, jobs, community facilities, and the physical and social infrastructure necessary to support the development.

The proposed development will deliver 1800 new homes, including affordable housing and elderly care, with the provision of open spaces and green infrastructure to support wellbeing, environmental sustainability and encourage walking/cycling, improving links into North Walsham town centre. The additional housing will be supported by new community, facilities, including the building of a new primary school.

The development will also provide up to seven hectares of employment land for new businesses, bringing commerce and jobs to the area. In the plans, there is also a proposed North Walsham West Link Road, linking Norwich Road across to Cromer Road and into the industrial estate via Bradfield Road.

The Council have launched an initial consultation, which will run for 4 weeks, until 24th June. The purpose of this engagement is to seek your views on how the North Walsham West site could be developed. We want to ensure that the new development is properly planned and is delivered in a comprehensive way which takes account of local views and expectations.

The results of the consultation will help the council prepare a Development Brief which will set out how the Council expects development to be undertaken. The Brief will ensure that the site is developed in a coordinated way to provide a high-quality development that meets the needs of the community.

Cllr. John Toye, portfolio holder for Planning & Enforcement said:

“This is an exciting opportunity to give input at the early stages of this futures development. It will enable plans to be shaped in a way that reflects local visions for the future of this development and North Walsham as a whole. We look forward to hearing your views during this and future consultations.”

Preparation of the Development Brief will be a collaborative process between the Council, landowners, local stakeholders and the community, with a further opportunity for public consultation in the near future.

Feedback is welcome on the initial proposals, which can be provided at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/northwalshamwest

Photo submitted by Simon Rossi