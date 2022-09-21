3 Fall Date Night Ideas

When the weather starts getting cooler, it can be hard to figure out what you want to do with your significant other for date night. You’re probably not interested in staying home and watching Netflix, but you may be unsure of what other options are available. Luckily, there are plenty of fun and creative ways to spend quality time with your partner when the weather gets cooler—here are three ideas that should be perfect for fall.

Fall Festival

The leaves are changing, and the pumpkin spice lattes are finally here. This means that it’s time for one of our favorite seasons, fall! With all the activities coming up in just a few weeks, don’t be afraid to get into the spirit of things with some autumnal activities. There are plenty of festivals and events out there to celebrate everything from apple picking to hayrides. So put on your plaid shirt and one of your LT Belts, grab a pumpkin pie (or some apple cider doughnuts) and head outside! You’ll have an adventure that you’ll never forget.

Cooking Class

Your date night doesn’t have to be a big, pricey event. It can be as simple as hanging out in the kitchen with someone you love. It’s always fun to cook with someone who shares your taste buds. Throw on some Netflix and get cooking together. The best thing about a cooking class is that you’ll eat at the end of it, which is always a major plus in my book! You’ll learn how to make two dishes: one for you and one for your date. Cooking classes are also great because they usually include wine samples paired with each dish. If you don’t want to take a cooking class by yourself or if you want to surprise your partner with something different from their everyday routine, register for a couple’s cooking class! If you’re feeling extra festive, bake an apple pie. Everyone loves pies during the fall, but why not make one that’s seasonal? Baking your own pie will take some time, so choose to do it on your day off or on an evening when you have plenty of time on your hands.

Carriage ride

Rides in a horse-drawn carriage are such a classic date night idea, and there’s no better time to do it than at this time of year. During the fall season, when leaves are turning colors and falling from the trees all around you, take a romantic ride in a wagon. Be sure to bring a blanket if it’s chilly out, and wear your favorite Lands’ End sweater. And hey, even if it rains—you’ll still get to snuggle up under blankets with your sweetie and tell each other spooky stories as you pass by houses decorated for Halloween.

When the weather starts to cool off, there’s nothing cozier than curling up with your loved one on a night in. Give these three date night ideas a try, and let us know what you think!