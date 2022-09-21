CAFRE College Advisory Group Members Appointment Opportunity

September 21, 2022

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) wishes to appoint six members to the CAFRE College Advisory Group representing the following sectors:

– Agri-Food Business Development

– Environment

– Environment in the Supply Chain

– Higher Education

– Poultry/Pigs

– Red Meat Sector

These are 3 year appointments starting from 1 January 2023. The College Advisory Group is an Expert Committee which provides advice at a strategic and operational level to the CAFRE Management Team. It meets up to five times per year for full days at various CAFRE locations. All applications for appointment are considered strictly based on merit.

How to apply?

For further information and an application form please go to the DAERA website using the following link:

www.daera-ni.gov.uk/cafrecag

On request, we can arrange to provide applicants with information in an alternative format to suit their needs such as large print, Braille, audio CD or other languages.

Closing date

The deadline for receipt of applications is Friday 14 October 2022, 4:00pm. Late applications will only be accepted in exceptional circumstances and at the discretion of the selection panel.

Further information

For further information or questions, you can contact the Department at:

Richard McCreedy

Food and Farming Group,

Room 516a,

Dundonald House,

Upper Newtownards Road,

Belfast, BT4 3SB

Email: richard.mccreedy@daera-ni.gov.uk

Tel: 028 9052 0889

If you have a hearing difficulty, you can contact the Department via Text Relay:

Making a call from a textphone, dial 18001 + 028 9052 0889