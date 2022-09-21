City Council Meeting – Liverpool Express

The next meeting of the City Council takes place tomorrow (Wednesday, 21 September) at 5.05pm.

Just before the meeting’s main business, where all elected members will be in the council chamber at the Town Hall, there will be a City Council Extraordinary Meeting, where it is expected that three nominations for civic honours will be approved.

There are two nominations for Freedom of the City, for former Lord- Lieutenant Dame Lorna Muirhead and solicitor Elkan Abrahamson and poet Levi Tafari has been nominated for Citizen of Honour.

Seven motions have been submitted for debate, whilst a further eight motions will be referred to the relevant cabinet member for a response and then be discussed at select committees.

Motions up for discussion include central government action on the energy crisis, a call for improved funding for youth engagement and increasing action to reduce litter in the city.

You can read the full agenda and reports on the council’s website and there will be live updates on this page from the meeting.