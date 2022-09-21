Digital twin set to begin in MKUH’s latest building

In March, Milton Keynes University Hospital (MKUH) became the first NHS hospital in the country to partner with digital pioneer ‘Haltian’ to pilot their Empathic Building Smart Hospital solution, an innovative platform designed to improve building productivity and efficiency using data-driven insights.

The pilot is continuing within our Cancer Centre, with the Empathic Building solution acting as a digital twin of ward 25. Since the pilot was launched, clinical teams have embraced the solution with open arms, praising its transparency and ability to produce and display vital information instantly.

This solution is now moving to the offices above our Cardiology department (known as the Pines), where we hope it will help staff to better visualise when a meeting space is available for use. This will be done by integrating booking information found within Outlook and displaying it in a digital twin of the office.

We’re really excited to be trialling this solution which is a first of its kind in the NHS and will be continuing to work closely with respective teams across the hospital to develop this further over the coming weeks and months.