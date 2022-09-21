Don’t ignore your letter! Get your breast cancer screening appointment booked

We’re working with Barnsley Hospital to encourage women aged 50 to 71 to book and attend their breast cancer screening appointment. On Friday 23 September, staff will be at Barnsley Markets between 9am and 3pm time with a giant, interactive envelope, hoping to encourage women in Barnsley to get their appointments booked, and answer any questions.

Attending your breast screening is now easier than ever, thanks to the new Community Diagnostic Centre in The Glass Works. The Community Diagnostic Centre is the first of its kind and will help improve access to diagnostic services for the people of Barnsley and wider region. The convenient town centre location is easily accessible by public transport, and there’s also lots of easy parking and amenities around. On Friday 23 September, you can visit the Centre and see where your screening would happen.

Lynn Gough, a local Barnsley woman, said: “I received a letter informing me that my routine breast screening was due and to ring and book an appointment at my convenience. I rang and was offered a number of dates and times for an appointment at the new Community Diagnostic Centre. The new centre is brilliant, spacious, clean, car parking was easy, and the staff were very professional, friendly and made me feel so much at ease.”

One in seven women get breast cancer in their lifetime, and it’s one of the most treatable forms of cancer. Breast screening is available for women aged 50 to 71 every three years and uses an x-ray test called a mammogram. Screening can help to find breast cancers early when they are too small to see or feel.

Cllr Caroline Makinson, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “We want every person in Barnsley to live life in good physical and mental health, and cancer screening is a huge part of this. If you’ve received your invite letter but haven’t yet booked your appointment, it’s not too late. Please call 01226 432100 and get it booked. It’s quick and could save your life.”

Sarah Lee, interim breast programme manager at Barnsley Hospital, said: “The Community Diagnostic Centre has revolutionised Barnsley’s breast screening service by making this elective scan so accessible to the community. By using text message reminders, alongside the invite letter, we hope to continually raise awareness and uptake of ladies accessing the imaging. Our long-term aim is to improve breast cancer prognosis by detecting these cancers at an early stage.”