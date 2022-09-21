First school in Leeds receives quality mark for its work to promote diversity

A primary school in Morley has become the first school in Leeds to be formally awarded a quality mark for its work to promote diversity.

Morley Victoria Primary School has received a bronze Cultural Cohesion Quality Mark (CCQM) which is awarded to organisations and communities who can demonstrate improvements in their cultural competency. This includes improving equality, reducing discrimination and enabling equal access to opportunities for every citizen.

Morley Victoria was the first primary school to start the journey and be formally awarded the bronze mark, but Bishop Young C of E Academy in Seacroft are also set to receive their bronze award in the coming weeks in recognition of the excellent work they are doing to create a sense of belonging for all pupils.

The CCQM has been developed by and is led by Leeds City Council to support schools and other organisations to learn from, relate respectfully to and provide effective services for people of their own culture as well as those from other cultures.

Private businesses, religious organisations, educational establishments, public sector organisations and local neighbourhoods can sign up to work towards achieving a CCQM.

The CCQM journey requires a commitment to life-long learning and development across the organisation and a willingness to challenge stereotypes, develop knowledge and grow inclusive mindsets.

The schools have engaged in pupil and staff surveys, honest and open discussions, curriculum and resource reviews and developments and professional development sessions including unconscious bias training.

Both schools will continue with their journeys to receive the silver and gold quality marks.

Councillor Jonathon Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said:

“The journey to being awarded a CCQM is not a straightforward tick-box exercise, it requires organisations to plan and implement bold, sustained, systemic changes. The work that both Morley Victoria Primary and Bishop Young C of E Academy have put in to tackle inequalities and promote greater cultural cohesion is fantastic to see and is a testament to both schools. They should be very proud of this achievement, and I look forward to seeing more schools across the city receive a CCQM in the future.”

Joanne Wood, Headteacher at Morley Victoria Primary School, said:

“The Cultural Cohesion Quality Mark has really helped to shape our thinking for the future. As part of our journey, we have collectively made positive changes and developed our skills to help all stakeholders in school to be culturally inclusive. The whole school is committed to life-long learning and development. It has been fantastic to see the positive impact of the CCQM on our pupils and how well they have engaged with ensuring that we promote diversity and that we are always inclusive.”

Emily Kempthorne, Vice Principal of Bishop Young Church of England Academy said:

“We are incredibly proud to have been awarded the Bronze CCQM award. Our CCQM journey has enabled staff, students and parents to celebrate, challenge and champion cultural diversity and cohesion as we strive towards harmonious relationships both within our academy and within our community. The award recognises our commitment to ensure all our students are able to flourish and live well together in an evolving world. We look forward to continuing our journey as a culturally responsive organisation.”

