Get Involved with The Great Big Green Week (TGBGW) 24 September – 2 October 2022 – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

TGBGW is the UK’s biggest celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature. Mole Valley District Council (MVDC) is promoting a series of events and initiatives to get local communities involved.

The Great Big Green Week is back this year. Residents in Mole Valley are being encouraged to get involved in numerous ways: from making a two-month pledge on how to help reduce the carbon footprint or participating in a refill scheme available in 76 refill stations in Mole Valley, to walking, cycling and using public transport more often.

Mole Valley District Council (MVDC) will be working with Surrey Wildlife Trust to contact all local schools – including eco-schools – and provide ‘Rewild Mole Valley’ resource packs to help inspire them to engage more with nature, by dedicating land to re-wilding schemes. Teachers and pupils will find plenty of information on useful apps and wider national schemes, in addition to guidance on how to become an eco-school. Schools can also request a pack by emailing sustainability@molevalley.gov.uk.

The ‘Green pages’ on MVDC’s website are packed with ideas on how to live more sustainably and Mole Valley walking trails encourage people of all ages and abilities to get active. Residents are also able to support MVDC’s Environmental Fund and help plant more trees in the district by buying Mole Valley Community Lottery tickets.

Circular Dorking (a new business and community-led initiative to help create a better planet) is hosting their free launch event in St Martin’s Walk in Dorking on Saturday 24 September, – as part of TGBGW – where visitors will have an opportunity to explore stalls demonstrating ideas on sustainable living and eco-friendly shops displaying their products. More information can be found on the Circular Dorking website.

Councillor Claire Malcomson, Cabinet Member for Climate Change said: “Climate Change is big on MVDC’s agenda and we’ve made significant progress in reducing the council’s carbon footprint and becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

“It is great to see The Great Big Green Week returning this year and I would like to encourage our residents to get involved. No matter what your age is, you can make small changes that make a big difference. This could be anything from committing to use a reusable water bottle and ditching disposable cups and bottles, to lift sharing with school friends and colleagues. Simply visit our website and log your pledge.

“TGBGW is a wonderful opportunity for organisations and individuals to come together and promote the importance of being environmentally friendly. Please don’t leave this till later – get involved now.”

For more information and inspiration, please visit www.molevalley.gov.uk/greenweek