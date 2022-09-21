Gynaecological first for Hartlepool – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

in Announcements

The University Hospital of Hartlepool is once again leading the world in the treatment of gynaecological conditions with a new, advanced out-patient procedure.

The Sonata procedure uses radio frequency ablation (burning or freezing) of benign non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb (called fibroids) for treating women with heavy menstrual bleeding. The innovative procedure avoids the need for major surgery like hysterectomy and myomectomy.

Pioneered by the hospital as a day-case operation under general anaesthetic in 2021, the team has now refined the process as an out-patient appointment using only local anaesthetic.

The new out-patient procedure was performed for the first time this week by Mr. Samendra Roy and Dr. Dolon Basu.

The patient, whose identity has been anonymised for reasons of clinical confidentiality, said: “To be in and out within a morning for a procedure traditionally done under general anaesthetic shows true medical advancement.

“Staff were lovely. Given the current pressures of today, it is very heart-warming to know everyone cares. I received proper nursing care.”

The Sonata Treatment is an incisionless solution, clinically proven to reduce fibroid symptoms. The fibroids are treated from inside the uterus, so there are no incisions, no tissue needs to be cut or surgically removed and the uterus is preserved.

Mr. Samendra Roy said: “The team all worked really hard to make this a reality and I’m proud of them all. This is a real first for Hartlepool.

“Carrying out this procedure as an out-patient, local anaesthetic procedure limits the disruption to the patient. It usually takes less than one hour and on average, women return to normal activity in a couple of days and see improvement in menstrual bleeding within three months.”

