How I fund my studies: bursary holder Rhianna

How important is the bursary in helping you fund your studies?

I receive a partial Emily Ward bursary. I tend to put it in a backup savings account and then when it’s the beginning of the month I move across the overall amount of money I need for things such as rent or food. Anything I have spare at the end of the month, I keep in my savings as backup money to then either put towards tuition or travelling to placements.

My advice is to complete the bursary application as soon as Norland sends the email to you saying you can begin the application. It’s a lot less stressful with the bursary and is a huge help in covering lots of things. I’ve always thought of it as an extra bit of income to help provide help in any situation without panicking too much about how much you have left in the bank to cover your rent, bills and any other expenditure. Whatever money you earn from working (if you decide to work) can be spent as you need, as long as you make sure it fits in with your budgeting.

What advice would you give to prospective students about overcoming the financial hurdles of studying at Norland?

Try to work before coming to Norland. Save up as much as you can so you have some backup money just in case. Go to the cheaper shops for the uniform or other items required for the course. For example, I bought men’s brogues from a supermarket quite cheaply, and bought my tights in bulk. I also wear the blazer option and I’ve since seen a lot of sand-coloured trousers in cheaper high street shops that are good value. My bag, which I bought from a supermarket, is really sturdy and has lots of pockets! There’s also a Facebook group for Norland students, so keep an eye out for posts from students about any uniform items they’re selling. I definitely will be offering some of my items on there.

There’s nothing wrong with stocking up on dry food to keep you going throughout the year, rather than buying fresh and wasting it. Rice, pasta and canned goods or anything like the simple foods are all under £1 and have long shelf lives which is better than buying fresh food which goes out of date quicker. Try to think of things along those lines and it’ll make life easier.

Do you consider the benefits you’ll get once a fully-qualified Norlander are worth the fees?

I do need to constantly remind myself that the end will be worth all the money being spent now, although for the time being I need to get through to third year first before I can think about being financially stable. The future is always uncertain, so I’d rather not think about it yet. A family will see each person shine through in their own way and reward each of us differently. I’m more interested in helping families and children in need around the world, so I’m not expecting to have a high paid job. However, it is reassuring to know that we have the support of our own employment agency.

What are you looking forward to in the future?

Overall, I’m excited about pretty much everything. I can’t wait to develop my cooking and sewing skills on the Norland diploma as well as all the new experiences in placements and working with families. I will be thrilled when I am finally fully qualified, out in the world as a Norland Nanny. At the age of 18, I wasn’t ready to go into full-time work and I wanted to remain in education to further my knowledge. I’m very much living in the moment.

My advice to future students is to take as many pictures as you can throughout the years before, during and after Norland… time goes very quickly here!